The Tubes On Disc: New Physical Media Releases For Talamasca & More

The Tubes On Disc has news on the latest shows coming to physical media, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Talamasca, and more.

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, numerous shows continue to be released all the time, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this new weekly column, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Welcome to The Tubes On Disc!

TV Show Physical Media News

-AMC Studios will release the first season of Talamasca: The Secret Order on Blu-ray on March 3. The hit series release will include the following special features:

Show Me More: Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order

Decoding the Episodes

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for each episode

-SpongeBob SquarePants fans, the latest film in the popular franchise, The SpongeBob Movie: The Search For SquarePants, hits disc on March 3.

–Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three will release on physical media on March 3, this one as a Steelbook release. I haven't watched this show yet, but I plan to pick up all three seasons at some point to check them out. Plus: I am a sucker for a Steelbook.

-Season one of Arcane will also receive a disc release later this month on January 27. This will be a highly sought-after release, especially on 4K, so anyone who wants a physical media release for their collection would do well to preorder one now.

-For all you anime fans, Solo Leveling Season 2 will be out on March 20. Crunchyroll is excelling at getting fans their shows on disc.

No reviews or pickups this week to show off, though I am crossing my fingers that HBO and WB will announce a physical media release for The Pitt season one. Hopefully, we can bring you that news soon, because my shelf is aching for it.

