The Tubes On Disc: Over The Garden Wall, The Creep Tapes & More!

THIS WEEK: Bleeding Cool's TV on Disc news includes made-for-TV movies, classic series Over the Garden Wall, Scooby-Doo, and so much more.

Article Summary Over The Garden Wall: The Complete Series lands on Blu-ray April 7, bringing its cult magic to physical media.

Imprint Films launches Made-for-TV Movies Vol. 5 with Madame Sin, Killdozer, and The UFO Incident on May 27.

The Creep Tapes Season 2, a dark and acclaimed series by Mark Duplass, arrives on Blu-ray April 28 from Shudder.

Scooby’s All-Star Laff-A-Lympics: The Complete Series gets its Blu-ray debut March 31 with a 2021 bonus cartoon.

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, numerous shows are still being released regularly, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this new weekly column, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Welcome to The Tubes On Disc!

TV Show Physical Media News: Over The Garden Wall And More

Over The Garden Wall: The Complete Series is coming to Blu-ray from Warner Bros Home Entertainment on April 7. Beloved by fans and critics alike, it features the voice talents of Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, Elijah Wood, John Cleese, and Melanie Lynskey. If you have not seen this show, you are in for a treat for sure.

Imprint Films in Australia is continuing its box sets of Made-for-TV Movies with Vol. 5 on May 27. The included films are Madame Sin (1972), Killdozer (1974), and The UFO Incident (1975). See the descriptions below for what these films are about if you do not remember them. I have heard of one of these, but this whole pack is new to me.

Mark Duplass's messed-up show The Creep Tapes will release season 2 on Blu-ray on April 28. This is one of the most screwed-up things on TV right now, and also one of the best shows, period. The show airs on Shudder.

Scooby's All-Star Laff-A-Lympics: The Complete Series (1977-78) will be released on Blu-ray on March 31. I feel like I have seen this before, but I cannot remember. Below is the cover for the release. Included as a special feature is a 2021 Scooby-Doo cartoon special. Man, between this and Over The Garden Wall, Warner Bros Home Entertainment is really digging deep and giving us some highly-requested titles.

That is all for this week. See you soon for more announcements!

