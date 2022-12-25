The Twelve Days of Chadmas

Posted on
by
|
Comments

On the first day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Sexual impotency

On the second day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the third day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the fourth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the fifth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency On the sixth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the seventh day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the eighth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the ninth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the tenth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me, Ten TVs a-smashing
Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the eleventh day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Eleven ex-WWE stars hiring
Ten TVs a-smashing
Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

On the twelfth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan sent to me
Twelve White Claws chugging
Eleven ex-WWE stars hiring
Ten TVs a-smashing
Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency

And sex-ual imp-o-ten-cyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Happy holidays, everyone. Except for Tony Khan.

A photo of The Chadster in front of a festive holiday background.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.
twitter
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.