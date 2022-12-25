The Twelve Days of Chadmas

On the first day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Sexual impotency

On the second day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the third day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the fourth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the fifth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency On the sixth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the seventh day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Seven wives a-texting

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the eighth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Eight Punks a-ranting

Seven wives a-texting

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the ninth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Nine shows competing

Eight Punks a-ranting

Seven wives a-texting

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the tenth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me, Ten TVs a-smashing

Nine shows competing

Eight Punks a-ranting

Seven wives a-texting

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the eleventh day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me

Eleven ex-WWE stars hiring

Ten TVs a-smashing

Nine shows competing

Eight Punks a-ranting

Seven wives a-texting

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

On the twelfth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan sent to me

Twelve White Claws chugging

Eleven ex-WWE stars hiring

Ten TVs a-smashing

Nine shows competing

Eight Punks a-ranting

Seven wives a-texting

Six crowds a-chanting

Disrespect toward WWE

Four homegrown stars

Three Forbidden Doors

Two ratings wars

And sexual impotency

And sex-ual imp-o-ten-cyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Happy holidays, everyone. Except for Tony Khan.