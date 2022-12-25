The Twelve Days of Chadmas
On the first day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Sexual impotency
On the second day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the third day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the fourth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the fifth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency On the sixth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the seventh day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the eighth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the ninth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the tenth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me, Ten TVs a-smashing
Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the eleventh day of Chadmas, Tony Khan gave to me
Eleven ex-WWE stars hiring
Ten TVs a-smashing
Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
On the twelfth day of Chadmas, Tony Khan sent to me
Twelve White Claws chugging
Eleven ex-WWE stars hiring
Ten TVs a-smashing
Nine shows competing
Eight Punks a-ranting
Seven wives a-texting
Six crowds a-chanting
Disrespect toward WWE
Four homegrown stars
Three Forbidden Doors
Two ratings wars
And sexual impotency
And sex-ual imp-o-ten-cyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Happy holidays, everyone. Except for Tony Khan.