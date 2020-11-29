The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Digs His S03 Alt-Reality Promotion

Less than two weeks after The Umbrella Academy showrunner, writer, and EP Steve Blackman revealed the title of the season opener ("Meet the Family"- written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta), series star David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two) took to social media to offer his reaction to the first episode's script- and the best way we can describe it? Think of a cross between shock, disbelief, and "What the f**k?!?"- with a secondary image that pretty much confirmed what we already expected: more "timey-wimey" stuff ahead. It's not surprising considering how Netflix's live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series ended: with the super siblings in an altered 2019 timeline where a still-alive Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) formed a team called the "Sparrow Academy"- not the Umbrella Academy. And this new group has a very alive Ben (Justin H. Min) leading this group of five children and a green cube as Number One.

But based on Min's tweet, it doesn't look like either he or his on-screen alter-ego have any interest in fixing up the new status quo. I mean, going from Number Six (and dead) to Number One (very much alive and in charge) is a tough upgrade to want to give up- plus his team has a green cube as a member! As you can tell from the comic book image he posted, there's something kinda nice about riding into a situation throwing out a "control" line like that.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.