The Venture Bros. Finale Preview: The Monarch Seems Off His Game

Hitting Digital on July 21 & Blu-Ray on July 25, here's a sneak preview for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

With less than a week to go before Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, we have a little weekend "good news" to pass along in the form of an exclusive clip from the series-ending long-form special/film. And we have to say… when we had a chance to get our hands on a clip involving The Monarch (Chris McCulloch) and Henchmen 21 (Hammer), how could we pass it up? On the attack and with a siege of Venture HQ in their sights, a deep divide develops between the two involving the bands The Police and Toto. Why? Because this is "The Venture Bros." But it's also a cause for concern because, as even he admits, The Monarch seems off his game – his heart isn't even in it when he orders the laser canon fired…

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart Preview

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at Bleeding Cool's exclusive clip – followed by a look back at the official trailer, previously-released previews, and other intel we have on the animated series finale:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

In the clip below, Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) looks to Dr. Orpheus (Steven Rattazzi), aka "Magic Guy," for help in finding Hank. But it's not long before Dr. Orpehus realizes that Dean is hiding something (and make sure to stay for the great "E.T." name-drop):

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

