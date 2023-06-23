Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E02 Clip: Fear's a Universal Language

Negan makes a new friend in a sneak preview clip from AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E02.

So far, so good when it comes to the series premiere of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. And now that our dangerously dysfunctional duo has made its way into the heart of NYC, the tough part really begins as Maggie and Negan get to know the neighborhood – perhaps a little more so than they'd prefer. But in the following sneak preview that was released earlier today, it seems like Negan's made them a new friend – a friend who can speak the universal language of fear flawlessly.

Following this sneak peek at what's ahead this weekend, we have a look back at what we know about the season's second chapter and the overall series so far:

Season 1 Episode 2 "Who's There?" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 2 "Who's There?": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong (Gaius Charles) revisits a trauma; Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) attempts to adapt to change. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's chapter:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, returning on June 25th to AMC (and on AMC+ that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

