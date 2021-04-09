The Walking Dead S11: Nicotero Goes Walker; Payton Promises "Weird"

Saying that The Walking Dead universe is a busy place right now would be an understatement. We have Fear the Walking Dead returning Sunday for the second half of Season 6 and then kicking off Season 7 later this year. On top of that, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be wrapping its two-season run in 2021, also (or at least starting it)- and then there's the 800 lb. zombie elephant in the corner. The flagship series is set to return on August 22 for an epic final season run that finds our heroes facing a "New World Order." What this also means is that we have a few months of checking in with the cast, crew, and creative teams to see how production is going. Two perfect examples? First, we have director/EP Greg Nicotero peeling away a sick walker layer having done a little zombie duty for the season. Following that, Khary Payton promises "weird" for the final episodes while showing off a very un-Ezekiel-like 'do. Could it be for a flashback? Is this "The King's" new look as he and the others are processed into the Commonwealth? Looks like we'll start finding out in a little more than four months.

Here's a look at Nicotero and Payton's Instagram posts, followed by some of the more recent intel viewers have gotten on what to expect from the long-running AMC series' 11th and final season:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khary Payton (@kharypayton)

In the following clip released after the Season 10C finale, the cast looks back on these special six episodes and tease where things may be heading as a "New World Order" looms on the horizon:

With the 11th and final season warning of a "New World Order" starting August 22, viewers were treated to the first official image from the finale season- with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the full "Questions" teaser released on Sunday, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider that posted on Sunday night, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."