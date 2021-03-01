The Walking Dead Season 11 Casts Michael James Shaw as Mercer

AMC's The Walking Dead caught a lot of fans by surprise Sunday night when they dropped a mini-preview for Season 11 that not only teased the "New World Order" storyline but also confirmed that the series would be back sooner than most thought- Summer 2021. Now, we're learning the name of another new face set to portray a familiar character to fans of the comics. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) has been signed as a series regular for the extended final season. While little is known about the character's on-screen backstory, Mercer was originally introduced in issue 177 of the comic book series. Known for his haircut, red armor, and military background, Mercer is the leader of the Commonwealth military who becomes romantically involved with Princess (played in the television series by Paola Lázaro) in the comics.

Here's a look at the promo and episode overview for this Sunday's episode "Find Me" followed by a sneak preview that finds Carol questioning if the group's finally run out of luck:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 18 "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?