The Walking Dead Season 11 E11: Eugene Goes "Rogue" to Find Stephanie

After last week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, (you can check out our review of "New Haunts" here), this week's episode "Rogue Element" (currently streaming on AMC+) shifts the focus to Eugene (Josh McDermitt) as he begins his quest to find the now-missing Stephanie with help from and Princess (Paola Lázaro). Meanwhile, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) investigation into the truth behind the Commonwealth continues as the mysteries deepen, and Carol (Melissa McBride) continues showing Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) just how much of an asset she can be. Yup, all of that and one more excellent thing of note. TWD alum Michael Cudlitz will be helming this weekend's episode, and considering his track record with the franchise directing-wise, we're in for an intense experience. As you're about to see in the following promo…

Now here's a look at the official promo for the next chapter of AMC's final season of The Walking Dead:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 "Rogue Element": Eugene looks for Stephanie after she mysteriously goes missing; Connie investigates a story on Trooper Davis; Carol helps Hornsby with a labor dispute at a drug farm. Directed by Michael Cudlitz and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

And here's a look back at the preview images that were released earlier this week for "Rogue Element"…

Now here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Season 11 Part 2:

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.