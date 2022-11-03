The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 22 Opening: Did Negan Deserve to Live?

With only three episodes remaining, the flashback opening to the next episode of AMC's The Walking Dead finds Judith (Cailey Fleming) asking a question that fans still continue to debate even as the subject we're discussing has been on one impressive redemption tun. Of course, we're talking about Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, who was spared by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) so that Negan could live to see a better society grow around him (against the wishes of Lauren Cohan's Maggie). Basically, so that Rick could prove Negan was wrong. And yet, what's fascinating about this debate is that Negan's gone beyond even what Rick envisioned via his "mercy." Not only is Negan no longer a locked away spectator to life, but he's also been a key ally to our heroes time and again. Personally, a moment that not many people have been talking about, but I'm hoping for is that moment when Rick and Negan meet again… and Rick realizes just how much he underestimated Negan's capacity for change. As for whether or not he deserves redemption? I lean towards yes because with what went down with the Saviors, there is a lot of blame to go around when it comes to why things escalated as badly as they did. And let's be honest… if Negan had done what he did to people that our heroes didn't know, he would've been forgiven by now. It seems like it's less about what he's done and all about who he did it to along the way.

Here's a look at the flashback opening to this weekend's episode, "Faith" (followed by the previously-released image gallery and episode overview):

What We Know About AMC's The Walking Dead S11E22 "Faith"

Directed by Rose Troche and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews & Magali Lozano, AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 "Faith" finds Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) planning a labor revolt while Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) defends Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in court against a death sentence at the hands of Pamela's (Laila Robins) Commonwealth. But as you're about to see from the extensive amount of preview images released, there's a whole lot more going on than that… and it's looking like everyone's involved:

