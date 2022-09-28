The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer: Eugene on Trial; Mercer on Offense

This Sunday, AMC's The Walking Dead returns for the first of its final eight episodes as the end of an era gets underway. Following up on a massive preview images drop yesterday, we have a look at the newest (and we're assuming final) official trailer before things kick off. And while there is a ton to unpack in the clip below, the two biggest takeaways? First, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is on trial… and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) might be working as the Commonwealth's prosecution. Second, it appears that Mercer (Michael James Shaw) is ready to go on the offense.

With the final fight set to begin this Sunday on AMC & AMC+, here's a look at the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3:

From what we know so far about the Greg Nicotero-directed & Julia Ruchman-written S11E17 "Lockdown," tensions are rising on both sides of the Commonwealth's walls as our heroes fight to stop Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) from destroying everything they've created. If you need another reminder of just how epic this final run is going to be, look no further at the following preview of what's only the first episode back. Just imagine what the following seven have in store…

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Michael James Shaw & Paola Lázaro offer some wonderfully heartfelt words to the fans in the documentary "Generation Dead," along with fans expressing just how much the series and the franchise has meant to them over the years:

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer & overview for AMC's The Walking Dead:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…