The Walking Dead Star Andrew Lincoln Discusses Old Vic Scrooge Role

We'll readily admit it. We bought into the whole idea that there would be some kind of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) "presence" during the season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Did we think he would physically show? No, but we thought maybe a file with his picture in it… some kind of verbal cue from one of the other characters… and other things like that could come into play. But we were so wrong- thinking more with our "fanboy heart" than with our "cool, cynical editor's brain." But at least we know where we can find Lincoln (we're sure Rick's a little CRM busy) starting December 12, and that's at The Old Vic for Matthew Warchus' (Pride, The Three Kings) production of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne (Let the Right One In, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

In the following clip, Lincoln and the rest of the cast of Old Vic: In Camera – A Christmas Carol are broken up into teams to see which group knows the most when it comes to identifying quotes from various Christmas films.

Here's a look back at the interview Lincoln did to explain why he chose the role, what Dickens' work has meant to him, and why supporting smaller theaters is more important now than ever before. Following that, we have some sneak preview images of Lincoln and the cast during rehearsals for the performance (streaming between December 12-24, with tickets available here):

Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash-hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol returns to our stage this year, to be performed live from our auditorium and streamed to homes across the world. This Christmas, come together with your household or with friends and family online to take part in the music and merriment of this uplifting story, joyously adapted by Jack Thorne. A Christmas Carol will be performed and streamed live as part of our Old Vic: In Camera series. We hope that you will join with us to support the series and feel excited to be part of a live theatre community once again. We need your help in making sure that The Old Vic and our productions are still here to enjoy once our much-missed normal lives resume.