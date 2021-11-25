The Walking Dead: WB S02 & Fear TWD S07 Promos: Big Bads Make Moves

This Sunday brings not just the next chapter in the seventh season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead but also (and it feels weird writing this) the second-to-last episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and now the cable network has released the official promos for both. In the following preview for "The Portrait," Morgan (Lennie James) is given access to The Tower after pleading for help with a sick Baby Mo. But once inside and with a number of familiar faces already there, Morgan learns very quickly that Victor's (Colman Domingo) "benevolent dictator" act has its limits (but at least Daryl Mitchell's Wendell is still alive). While over in "Death and the Dead," Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) orders the CRM troops to make an example of Leo (Joe Holt), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Felix (Nico Tortorella), and the others after their attempted escape and wiping their research from the mainframe so things are looking desperate- though our heroes have a bargaining chip that might make the difference. And let's not forget about what Silas (Hal Cumpston) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) have planned, and then there's the wildcard that is Huck (Annet Mahendru).

Now here's a look at the next chapter in AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 "The Portrait": When baby Mo gets sick, Morgan successfully pleads for entry into Strand's Tower; Morgan quickly learns even Strand's benevolence has its limits. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Nick Bernardone.

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.

"We're prepared to escalate." Only two episodes left of #TWDWorldBeyond. Don't miss a new episode this Sunday or stream it early with @AMCPlus. Get AMC+ for 1.99 a month for a year by clicking here: https://t.co/NmYJzgJkHM pic.twitter.com/h7uc4C2Yuq — TWDWorldBeyond (@TWDWorldBeyond) November 25, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 9 "Death and the Dead": Truths are revealed and allegiances are tested as the group faces off against the CRM. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Erin Martin & Sam Reynolds.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).