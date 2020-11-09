Heading into this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, our heroes went from picking up one stranger to picking up two (though Hal Cumpston's Silas isn't nearly as excited about it as Aliyah Royale's Iris appears to be). But before we head into a look into what lies ahead, we would be remiss if we didn't confess to being distracted from the main storyline or a minute- but with the end-credit scenes we've been getting, can you blame us? It's been adding to the overall narrative because now, all of these "bonding scenes" feel pretty ominous considering the CRM-sponsored horrors that await them at the end of the "rainbow."

So what about that truck with all of that precious fuel? In the following preview and promo for this Sunday's episode "Truth or Dare," it appears Percy (Ted Sutherland) and Tony (Scott Adsit) are following through with their end of the bargain- but just remember that looks can always be deceiving:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 7 "Truth or Dare": The group searches for something that will help their quest; the teens play a game of truth or dare.

Here's a reminder that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.

