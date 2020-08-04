As new and returning television series slowly begin to resume production under new COVID-19 health and safety regulations, the world of the Walking Dead will begin turning once again this October (more on that below). With two shows returning and one premiering, fans should brace for some serious changes to come- and one of the first changes is happening to Skybound's Talk Dead To Me podcast. As was announced during the last episode, Johnny O'Dell will be flying solo moving forward as the series moved toward more long-form interviews with individuals on both sides of the camera: actors, writers, directors, stunt professionals, and more.

The new format kicks off this week with an interview with The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour aka Hope, as the actress discusses what it's like joining the long-running franchise's universe, what differentiates TWD: WB from TWD and FTWD, and more. In fact, before checking out the full podcast listen to the following clip as Mansour explains the rollercoaster-like audition process she went through for the role:

Thanks to last month's Comic-Con@Home, fans of The Walking Dead universe learned that The Walking Dead: World Beyond would be premiering the same night that the tenth season of The Walking Dead officially wraps: Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET. The following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its anthology-like sixth season on Sunday, October 11. Even bigger news? While there won't a season 11 in 2020, they are working on an "extended" season 10 that includes 6 additional episodes projected to air in early 2021.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.