The Winchesters, Titans & More: Warner Bros Discovery NYCC Line-Up

Warner Bros. Discovery is back in New York City, with fan-favorite shows, comics and more from an incredibly wide line-up across the combined divisions of the company, with a series of can't-miss panels, activations and more, from Thursday, October 6, through Sunday, October 9. At New York City Comic Con 2022 (NYCC) there will be exclusive first looks at the HBO original series His Dark Materials, as well as Max Original/Warner Bros. Television series Titans, Doom Patrol, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, and the first episode of Warner Bros. Animation's Velma, and a look at season two of award-winning audio-series Batman: The Audio Adventures.

On the show floor, fans can walk into Titan's DC S.T.A.R. Labs (Booth 1001), an interactive lab facility complete with hero testing stations, supersuit reveals, fan giveaways, surprise guest appearances, and much more. They can hear more about how the lab will play a pivotal role in season four of DC and HBO Max original series Titans.

Travel Channel is also bringing real paranormal investigators, the Ghost Brothers Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey will give fans exclusive intel on the new season of their discovery+ series Ghost Brothers: Lights Out on October 7th at 10:45am. Batman: The Audio Adventures panel will be on the same day and will start at 1:45pm. Also on October 7th, there will be a "Jim Lee and Friends" panel showcasing the biggest books coming out of DC this year and next at 3:15pm. There will also be a premiere screening of the new animated feature Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! at 5:15pm.

From Warner Bros. Animation, Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers. Join executive producer Mindy Kaling who voices Velma along with showrunner Charlie Grandy and special guests for a sneak peek at the first episode. on Thursday, October 6 at 3:30pm.

Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch and series stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, and James McAvoy for a preview of the final season, including exclusive first looks, announcements, and more of His Dark Materials. The panel will be moderated by Emily Aslanian (TV Guide Magazine). Thursday, October 6, 5:30pm.

Be among the first to experience the all-new mystery-adventure feature-length film based on the famed Adult Swim series when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents the World Premiere of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions. Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray starting November 8, 2022. The panel occurs on Thursday, October 6, 8:30pm.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will unveil two other new animated films at New York Comic Con with world premieres and panels of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons and Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind. There will also be a special screening of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind on Wednesday, October 5. Fans can apply to attend via email to WBHE.RSVP@gmail.com. The body of all fan RSVP emails need only include the (1) name of the entrant, (2) valid email address, and (3) the number of tickets being requested (limit two per entry). Tickets to the event will be distributed on a "first come, first served" basis, and fans will be notified via email on September 19. Please note that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is Rated R and anyone under 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital on October 9, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray on October 11, 2022. Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital starting October 18, 2022.

On Thursday, October 6 at 1:45pm, a "Explore the DC Multiverse" panel will include the creative talent behind some of DC's most popular characters are on hand to give behind the scenes details on their stories and how everything is headed towards huge events in the future. In the same day, fans can join Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler series stars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge along with executive producers Bruno Heller and John Stephens for a screening of the thrilling season three premiere, as well as a discussion of the new season, exclusive sneak peeks and more. The panel will be moderated by Christian Holub (Entertainment Weekly) at 3:15pm.

On Saturday, October 8, there will be a DC Superman panel at 1:45pm with the writers. The next day, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim bring legendary creator Genndy Tartakovsky with President of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, Michael Ouweleen together for a conversation about what's next for animation. Also, join the first U.S. premiere screening of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal on Sunday, October 9 at 12:45pm. Also on October 9th there will be a special panel and screening featuring the premiere of two never-before-seen episodes of Batwheels at 11:45am. A DC Gotham City panel will be happening for the Batwheels premiere at 10:45am.

The CW and Warner Bros. Television present a pilot screening of The Winchesters, the highly anticipated prequel to the long-running hit drama series Supernatural, followed by a Q&A with members of the creative team. The series premieres October 11, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW, and is produced by Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine) on Sunday, October 9, 2:00pm.

In the upcoming fourth season, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? Join series stars Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez for an exclusive discussion and first look of the upcoming season. The panel will be moderated by Andy Swift (TVLine) on Sunday, October 9, 3:30pm. Also for the Titans series, join showrunner and executive producer Greg Walker and series star Brenton Thwaites, and more to be announced cast for a preview of the upcoming season, including first looks, exclusive reveals, and more. The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine) on Sunday October 9, 4:15pm.