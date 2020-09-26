The Witcher: Basil Eidenbenz Joins Season 2 Cast as Witcher Eskel

On Wednesday, fans of Netflix's The Witcher learned that production on the second season had suffered a COVID-related hit to the cast, with Thue Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) taking to Instagram to announce they will not be able to tackle the role of Eskel during the second season- a victim of "rescheduling because of COVID-19." Now we're learning who has been tapped to replace Rasmussen, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) will play the popular Witcher. Eidenbenz is said to already be on set and filming scenes for the series' highly-anticipated return.

You can check out Rasmussen's post below, made only more heartbreaking by the fact that Rasmussen spent time on set prior to the production shutdown.

View this post on Instagram 😥🙏🐺⚔️ #witchernetflix #eskel #covid_19 A post shared by Thue Rasmussen (@thuerasmussen) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:29am PDT

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.