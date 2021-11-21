The Witcher: Declan de Barra Confirms "Blood Origin" Filming Wrap

It was a little less than two months ago since we last checked in to see how things were rolling on Netflix & showrunner Declan de Barra's upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Back at the end of September, viewers were treated to a look behind the scenes at the production that included a table read for E01 "Of Ballads & Bloody Blades (written by De Barra and directed by Sarah O'Gorman), as well as a tour of the continent with de Barra as the tour guide (which you can check out below). But today's a special day to be checking back in with de Barra & the team because filming on the series has now officially wrapped, with de Barra taking to social media to make it all sorts of official.

Here's a look back at de Barra's tweet from earlier today confirming the news, along with an image of the last slate (with the series filming under the secret production title "The Lark"):

And that's a wrap on The Witcher – Blood Origin! First slate to last… pic.twitter.com/Cd1mZslBAt — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) November 21, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Joining Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord Of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death", Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Now here's a look back at the early production stages on The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Blood Origin Set Tour | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7_14Dm0TIM)

Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil. Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent. Brown's Éile is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.