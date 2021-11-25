The Witcher Season 2: Meet the Myriapod- Geralt Wishes He Hadn't

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri)-starring second season of Netflix's The Witcher, Cavill was reassuring fans that he was committed to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich's vision of running at least seven seasons to tell the story they want to tell ("Absolutely. As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work."). But with the series set to return in a little more than three weeks, we're wondering if he might reconsider his decision seeing what he has to go up against this season.

So without further ado, meet the truly disturbing Myriapod… just don't "meet" it the way Geralt is…

meet the Myriapod THE WITCHER Season 2

December 17th pic.twitter.com/rsDzBRJHMx — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 25, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's your look at the official trailer & season overview for Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, premiering on December 17th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX6e6ZLNmtA)

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.