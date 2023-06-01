The Witcher Wasn't Going to End with Henry Cavill Departure: Hissrich The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich on how the plan was to continue on with the Netflix series even after Henry Cavill's departure.

Few actors get two signature roles, let alone one, as was the case of one Henry Cavill, who's wrapping his run as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix dark high fantasy series The Witcher with his third and final season. While there are plenty out there who would be content with three quality seasons as a launching pad for greater success, showrunner Lauren Hissrich is far from finished with the franchise, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the following season.

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Passing the Geralt Torch to Liam Hemsworth

"I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show," Hissrich told Total Film. "[But] that's not something that we were willing to do. There are just too many stories left to tell." With Hemsworth as Cavill's successor as Geralt, the actor's no stranger to franchises given his work in The Hunger Games films and his appearance in The Expendables 2. "We're all excited about Liam coming in," she said. "He's got enormous shoes to fill but also has a lot of energy and a lot of excitement for it. It's obviously a brand new chapter for us. And there are a lot of feelings involved. But at the end of the day, we love what we're doing. So we're gonna keep going."

Upon his pending departure, Cavill was grateful for his "journey as Geralt of Rivia" and complimented Hemsworth on taking over, "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Hemsworth returned the favor, writing, "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into the Witcher world." For more, including Hissrich teasing what's to come in season three and what we can look forward to from Hemsworth's incarnation, you can check out the interview here. The Witcher season three, which also stars Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra, premieres June 29th.

