Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Deserves Lady Sif Disney+ Series Spinoff

If there's one enduring Asgardian figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who's long overdue to lead her own adventures, it's Lady Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander. The actress proved time and again that the character has great value in the realm of streaming, including a few guest spots on ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Disney+ series Loki. It's clear Alexander still enjoys playing the character, given her recent turn in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Here are a few ideas on how you can create a Lady Sif spinoff for Disney+. This is your minor spoilers warning from here on out.

Given her lack of availability at the time with her commitment then to NBC's Blindspot, Alexander couldn't film Thor: Ragnarok (2017). It was just as well since it basically saw most of Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) friends get slaughtered at the hands of Hela (Cate Blanchet). The first season could quite literally be what she was doing before and during the events of the film, and it would be another excuse to see the underdeveloped Hogun (Tadaobu Asano), Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), and Fandral (Zachary Levi) again. Even cameos from Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins (Odin), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) wouldn't be out of the question since Alexander appeared in Hiddleston's show.

The second season or starting point could also pick up with her adventures, leading up and beyond Love and Thunder since she was discovered trying to take down Gorr, The God Butcher (Christian Bale), in a failed attempt, having lost her entire squad and being the sole survivor. While she preferred to die and be sent to Valhalla, Thor reminded her that only happens if she actually died in battle. For her troubles, she lost her arm yet, in the end, still ends up helping to train the next generation in New Asgard on Earth. If the franchise can last four films (arguably a bit underwhelming at best), it can build on it as more MCU fodder, and with Alexander leading five seasons of Blindspot, she's far more than capable of heading up another series, especially since Loki has another season (at least). At the very least, it would be another prime opportunity to launch her spinoff as a third starting point.