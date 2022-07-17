Thor: Love & Thunder Wins Second Straight Week At Box Office

Thor: Love & Thunder may have won a second straight week at the box office, but it is the -68% drop that is the talk of the town. $46 million was the winning tally, but that drop is one of the worst a MCU film has experienced. While its $223 million in two weeks is still impressive, Thor joins the other Phase 4 films in seeing massive openings followed by huge drops. Well, all but Eternals. There seems to be a little malaise setting in about Marvel right now, and one wonders if four films a year and multiple Disney+ shows are a bit too much.

Thor Wins, Crawdads Overperforms

Thor was followed by Minions: Rise of Gru again, which added another $26 million, sending it over the $250 million mark. Third surprisingly went to the adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing. The film scored $17 million, outpacing projections. For months now though, I have been saying that Sony would be wise to move the film into the way less crowded month of August. If they had, $17 million could have been $25 million, and it would have had weeks of nothing around it. Who knows. Fourth went to Top Gun: Maverick, its lowest showing so far this summer, with $12 million. Rounding out the top five was Elvis with $$7.6 million, sending it over $100 million domestically.

The Top Five Weekend Box Office For July 15th:

Thor: Love & Thunder- $46 million Minions: Rise of Gru- $26 million Where The Crawdads Sing- $17 million Top Gun Maverick- $12 million Elvis- $7.6 million

Next week, the final major opening of the summer is here, as Jordan Peele opens his third film Nope in thousands of theaters. It should do well enough to take down Thor, though I do not think the Us opening number of $67 million is where Nope will end up. I think $51 million is the number, still great though.