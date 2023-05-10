Thunder Rosa Returns to AEW Piling on Chadster's Misery Thunder Rosa is back in AEW after injury, joining Miro's return! The Chadster is cheesed off! 😠 Tony Khan's antics continue.

Attention, fellow wrestling journalists and fans! The Chadster is not at all pleased with the events on this week's AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa, who has been absent since last summer due to injury, made her return tonight. Oh, how The Chadster is cheesed off! 😠

Here's the scoop: Thunder Rosa had been holding the AEW Women's World Championship when she got injured. She had to relinquish the title in November, causing The Chadster to breathe a sigh of relief. The Chadster thought The Chadster won't be seeing her again for a while, but wouldn't you know it, Thunder Rosa is back in AEW, and it's just so unfair.

Now, the sharp-eyed and tormented wrestling blogger that The Chadster is, The Chadster can't help but feel Tony Khan is up to something suspicious. It was just earlier tonight when Miro made a return on Dynamite, and now Thunder Rosa too? Both were seen entering Tony Khan's office in backstage segments. And to top it off, MJF even name-dropped CM Punk during a promo. Auuugh man! So unfair! 😩

What exactly is Tony Khan's game plan here? Is he looking to bring back as many stars as possible just to sell more tickets for AEW's stadium show at Wembley? The one that competes directly with WWE, The Chadster's true love? 😡 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Or could it be that Tony Khan is purposely orchestrating all of this to cheese off The Chadster? The Chadster won't put it past him. After all, Tony Khan has already ruined The Chadster's marriage with Keighleyanne and driven The Chadster to the brink of madness. 💔

Ultimately, The Chadster will keep everyone informed of Tony Khan's war on wrestling, still ongoing tonight. As one of the few unbiased journalists – a proud member of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club alongside Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – The Chadster is devoted to the truth, however painful it may be. 💔

As always, The Chadster's trusty Mazda Miata is primed and ready to race to the next wrestling scoop, while sipping a refreshing can of White Claw seltzer and listening to some classic hits from Smashmouth. Stay tuned – Tony Khan's antics won't deter The Chadster from providing the cutting-edge insight you've all come to rely on, no matter how much it takes a toll on The Chadster's personal life. ✍️💻