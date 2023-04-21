Titans Season 4 E09: Yes, That Was Grant Morrison (And He Can See You) Of all the surprises in HBO Max's Titans S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?", here's why Grant Morrison had us hitting the rewind button.

We saw what you did there, DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy), and director Eric Dean Seaton. You had everyone obsessing over Gar (Potter) and Courtney (Bassinger) crossing over to spend some one-on-one time together – and that's exactly what they did in this week's episode of HBO Max's Titans, S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?" (written by Potter & Johns and directed by Seaston). But it was all just to distract us from the impressive amount of other "guest stars" who had a role to play – and yes, that included Grant Morrison in what could possibly be the top surprise appearance of the year. During the course of the episode, Gar follows up his entering the Red during the midseason finale by traveling throughout the animal realm – which leads to him connecting with the Multiverse. And that's when things got really interesting.

While Potter/Bassinger having a moment to connect on a personal level was a highlight, our inner fanboy was feasting on everything else swirling around Gar. We had Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from the Arrowverse's The Flash, Swamp Thing (from the DC Universe series – remember DC Universe?), Zachary Levi's Shazam, Beast Boy from Teen Titans GO! declaring his love for waffles, Harley Quinn from her HBO Max animated series, The WB/The CW Superman prequel series Smallville, Superman (1978), Batman (1966), and… of course… Gar landed back home with his original small-screen DCU fam Doom Patrol, also ending its HBO Max run.

But it was an appearance from Morrison that was definitely the headline of this scene, looking in at Morrison at work – until Morrison realizes he's being watched. Walking towards the screen, Morrison looks out to Gar (and us) to let us know that he sees us – wanting to know if we can see him. If you're a comic book fan, then you know why the appearance was so perfect. With Titans touching upon the Red, we have a direct connection to the DC Comics character Animal Man – a character that Morrison had an epic run on that's still taught in comics history & theory classes to this day. And Morrison breaking the "fourth wall" is a technique he used to masterful effect during his run on the comic.

Considering Potter & Bassinger were two of the earliest ones to start teasing their meet-up, it just feels right that they would be the focus of (the first?) official crossover image released:

As the series reaches its end, here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for HBO Max's Titans Season 4: