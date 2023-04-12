Titans Season 4 Episode 7 "Caul's Folly" Preview Images Released With only six episodes remaining, here's a look at the preview images released for HBO Max/Max's Titans Season 4 Episode 7 "Caul's Folly."

The sound you hear? That's the sound of the clock ticking down until the first two of the final six episodes of Max's (previously HBO Max) Titans hits our screens. In honor of S04E07 "Caul's Folly" (directed by Greg Walker and written by Melissa Brides) & S04E08 "Dick & Carol & Ted & Kory" (written by Brides), we have preview images for the streaming series return episode to pass along featuring Benton Thwaites' Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop's Kory/Starfire, Teagan Croft's Rachel/White Raven, Joshua Orpin's Conner Kent/Luthor, Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake/Robin, and more:

With the final episodes set to hit screens on Thursday, April 13th, here's a look back at the official trailer for the final run of Max's Titans that was released last month, followed by a rundown of the official overview.

In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface, and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.