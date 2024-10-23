Posted in: Anime, Comics, Manga, Tokyopop, TV | Tagged: Acro Trip, anime, Kami.App, manga, MBC Group, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP and MBC Group Announce New Anime Production Line Up

Tokyopop and MBC Group have announced their investment in two new anime productions. Here's a look at Acro Trip and Kami.App Season 2.

Tokyopop and MBC Group announced their investment in two new anime productions, Acro Trip and Season 2 of Kami.App. The shows are slated for release in Japan and the Middle East this month. MBC Group, based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa region. They will stream as simulcasts on Shahid this month. Shahid can be accessed across the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Don't look at us. This is the first time we've heard of it, too, but the streamer is indeed huge in the Middle East. We checked.

Season 2 of Kami.App has been created by Yoko Taro (video game director of Nier), written by Jin (creator of Kagerou Daze), and directed by Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia, Ajin, and Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters). The new season will delve deeper into the fierce battle royale where high school students continue their struggle to become the ultimate kami, wielding immense power to shape the world.

The comedic action-adventure series Acro Trip is directed by Ayumu Kotake, known for his work on Golden Kamuy: Season Three, with character designs by Kei Umabiki. Based on the Shueisha manga by Yone Sawata, the series brings a mix of lighthearted fun and exciting battles, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre. All episodes of Season One are scheduled to stream this year, with a passionate fan base already awaiting future developments. Hey, every manga that gets an anime series has a passionate fan base to start with. That's how it ends up getting an anime adaptation greenlit. The model is that a popular manga gets an anime series so that it's introduced to people who don't know it but might become fans and end up buying the manga, thus driving up sales. That's really how the manga and anime industry work and and linked together. That's a big reason Crunchyroll has been a huge success and drives up manga sales in the process.

Both shows underscore MBC Group and Tokyopop's commitment to delivering top-tier anime content to the MENA region, with a strong focus on high-quality storytelling and immersive visual experiences. With exclusive sneak peeks for fans and more productions planned, MBC's Shahid is set to become the go-to destination for anime enthusiasts across the region.

