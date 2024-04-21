Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, recaps, thunder rosa, toni storm, wrestling

Toni Storm Retains at AEW Dynasty, But Where Was This Fire in WWE?

Toni Storm's show-stealing match at AEW Dynasty? More like a calculated attack on WWE's legacy! 😡 The Chadster breaks it down in his unbiased report. 🙄

Article Summary Toni Storm retains her AEW Women's World title in a controversial match.

Chadster questions Storm's lack of fire during her WWE tenure.

AEW accused of imitating WWE with Extreme Rules-style hardcore match.

The Chadster vows continuous, objective AEW coverage to expost Tony Khan's eveil plots.

🤯 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤯 Once again, The Chadster has to share how Toni Storm is apparently stealing the show over at AEW Dynasty! The latest stunt? Toni retained the AEW Women's World Championship in what fans are calling a "show-stealing match." But The Chadster can't help but wonder, where was all this passion when she was in WWE? Huh? It's like she held back on purpose just to rob WWE of her talent because she simply has no respect for the wrestling business! And don't try to tell The Chadster it was WWE Creative's fault. Come on! Those folks have never missed! Let The Chadster guess… was Tony Khan paying her to do this to trick WWE into releasing her so he could hire her?! 😡

Let The Chadster break down the match for the true wrestling fans who respect the tradition. It was Toni Storm (the champ) pitted against Thunder Rosa. What began with a surprising move by Rosa taking off her mask to reveal no facepaint quickly escalated into a high-octane clash. Toni used every trick in her arsenal, from a tornado DDT to spinebusters. However, the low point, quite literally, was Toni's unforgivable low blow on Rosa. Total disrespect! That's not how WWE does things. Absolutely not! 😤

Finally, Toni managed to pin Rosa with Storm Zero, retaining her title. But let's be real here, kicking someone in the lady parts? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

And don't even get The Chadster started on the crowd at AEW Dynasty. Their support for this mockery of a wrestling match just proves they don't understand a single thing about the true essence of the wrestling business! WWE fans – the real ones – know that wrestling is about honor, not underhanded tactics for cheap pops!

Prior to that debacle, other results include Roderick Strong defeating Kyle O'Reilly to retain the AEW International Championship. Oh, look, another match built entirely by WWE's genius creation in NXT with the Undisputed Era. Then Adam Cole decides to rise from his wheelchair post-match to celebrate. Big whoop! 🙄 WWE orchestrated their success—they owe everything to it!

And as if copying wasn't enough, next, Chris Jericho beats HOOK in a hardcore match to claim the FTW Championship. Hello? Extreme Rules, anyone? Yep, AEW is just ripping off everything WWE styled and perfected. Pathetic. 😒

Dear readers of The Chadster's truly unbiased journalism, keep your browsers locked on to Bleeding Cool. The Chadster will continue to report on the ongoing shenanigans over at AEW Dynasty with the commitment to objectivity that has made journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger household names in truly unbiased wrestling journalism. These fellows probably get as cheesed off as The Chadster by how Tony Khan constantly tries to undersell the importance of WWE's legacy. Do they also endure torment from Tony Khan for their principled stands? Probably! 😠

Just remember, whenever you watch AEW and think, "Hey, this is fun," just know that it's a calculated attack on everything traditional and honorable in the world of wrestling. Tony Khan is probably sitting in his billionaire's club, thinking of ways to personally tick off The Chadster. That level of obsession really needs to be checked. 🤦‍♂️

Until next time, The Chadster has to go calm down with a nice, cold White Claw. 🍻 And no, Tony, The Chadster will NOT let you convince him to this one at the television, no matter what you– is that Bryan DAnielson taking on Will Ospreay?! Dang you, Tony Khan!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!