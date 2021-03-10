Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Preview Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TNT at 8PM Eastern, and as usual, pretty much the entire card has been advertised in advance. But rather than post the usual gallery of match graphics, let's let Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone explain the card themselves, from their "paid ad" on Impact Wrestling last night, which we've transcribed below.

As usual, Tony Schiavone introduced Tony Khan to kick off the ad.

The following announcement is paid for by All Elite Wrestling, and I'm standing with the owner of AEW and the Forbidden Door, Mr. Tony Khan. Tony, after this past Sunday and the great buyrate for Revolution, you've got to be really excited about tomorrow night's live Dynamite on TNT.

After the introduction, Khan reviewed the events of AEW Revolution and talked about what to expect from Dynamite this week.

I'm hugely excited, Tony. I'm hugely excited about the big buyrate we did on Sunday, and I'm very excited for tomorrow night's Dynamite. We learned so much at Revolution, Ton'. We saw the return of the icon Sting to the ring, and we learned that he's just as good as ever. We saw Scorpio Sky grab the brass ring and we learned that he'll challenge Darby Allin tomorrow night live on TNT for the TNT Championship and the chance to become the face of the TNT network. We learned that Christian Cage is here in AEW. He signed a contract. He's gonna be a full-time wrestler. And we're gonna hear from him this week on AEW Dynamite for the very first time here. We'll hear from him why he's come to AEW, and we know that he's one of Impact Wrestling's greatest champions ever. Can he be a great champion here in AEW? We'll find out. We learned that Big Money Matt Hardy lost the Big Money Match to Hangman. That's gonna be a financial disaster for Matt, which is a shame. Everyone knows that I have a lot of respect for Big Money Matt, but I hope he can recover from this, and, Hangman, congratulations on a huge win. We'll be hearing a lot more from him in the future. We learned that Fenix and Pac will challenge the young bucks for the tag team championship in the future after a great win in the first-ever Casino Tag Team Royale. And we know that Fenix will challenge Matt Jackson one on one for the first time ever on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night live. And we learned that Kenny Omega might be a great wrestling champion. He might be the best wrestler in the world. And he is AEW'ss world champion. He's also terrible at building exploding rings. Eddie Kingston might be a great friend after all. Jon Moxley might not have won the title back, but he did win a friend back. The exploding ring ended up not being enough to seriously harm either man, but that doesn't take away from what Eddie Kingston did. We'll find out why he did what he did and what happened out there at the end tomorrow night, live on Dynamite, and so much more. We have a great card. Ton', tell 'em all about what we have in store for 'em.

Schiavone finished the shilling:

Tomorrow night, live on TNT, Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle will hold a War Council. For the first time ever, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks goes one on one with Rey Fenix. In a six-woman tag match, Dr. Britt Baker teams with Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose to take on the AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, and Thunder Rosa. Scorpio Sky earned his TNT Championship shot against Darby Allin after he won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Plus, what will AEW's newest member of the roster, Christian Cage, have to say? Don't miss AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, 8:00 o'clock, live on TNT.

See? Wasn't that easier? Well, it was for us.