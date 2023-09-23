Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, hangman adam page, recaps, roh, the elite, wrestling, young bucks

Tony Khan Kicks WWE While Down with Title Change on AEW Rampage

WWE is suffering this week after being forced to release so many wrestlers, and Tony Khan responds with an ROH title change at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam?! The Chadster is all cheesed off 😡.

The Chadster is back once again 🙌 , to serve up the latest tidings from the world of wrestling 🤼. Brace yourself as we dive into the gritty details of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam where The Elite — Hangman Adam Page, Matt & Nick Jackson — did the unthinkable and snatched the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship from The Mogul Embassy 🏆.

The match was a whirlwind of action, with Hangman launching an explosive attack on Brian Cage and the Young Bucks managing a puppet show-worthy destroyer on him. There were power plays galore 💥 , planned stare-downs to ruffle feathers, and an onslaught from Matt Jackson and Hangman that literally left Brian Cage seeing stars 🌟. This was met with cheers and hollers from AEW Rampage: Grand Slam attendees, but The Chadster just couldn't get over Tony Khan's audacity 😔.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡. Only this week, Tony Khan overlapped WWE by deciding to hold two title changing hands at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, and then drops this bomb. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster wants to know, why go through all that just to upset The Chadster?

Isn't it enough that Tony Khan haunts The Chadster's dreams night after night? The Chadster can't recall the last time he had a peaceful sleep, free from nightmares of Tony Khan chasing him around places like Walmart's aisle of Smash Mouth albums, as 'All Star' plays tauntingly in the background 🎵. The neon lighting, the echoing footsteps, and Tony Khan's glinting eyes peeking between the album displays, it's horrifying 😱. The Chadster can't help but dread what Tony Khan will put him through next, night after night after night. Tony Khan, it's high time you chill with your obsession with The Chadster and stop trying to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!!! 🛑.

It's evident that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business; otherwise, he wouldn't have marked another WWE disrespecting moment by having The Elite steal the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship from The Mogul Embassy. It's mind-boggling to The Chadster how Tony Khan finds pleasure in seeing WWE upstaged after everything that company has done for the wrestling business, and to do it this week of all weeks, as WWE is hurting due to having no choice but to release a bunch of wrestlers after only seeing a 40% increase in their 1.4 billion dollar TV rights deals. Does Tony Khan have no sympathy?!

Hold onto your chairs, folks, as The Chadster spills the beans on the rest of the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Sting and Darby Allin floored Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Kris Statlander took Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and Anna Jay for a ride. The Righteous earned a shot at the ROH Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass shielded the AEW Trios Championship from The Dark Order. Julia Hart left Skye Blue in the dust. And Mike Santana owned Bronson. All of these results completely disgust The Chadster!

As The Chadster calls it a morning, he can't help but pine for the days when wrestling was all about respect and sportsmanship. Back when WWE was the only name that mattered. But those days are long gone, and The Chadster is left holding the fragments of what was, while Tony Khan goes about his destructive path. Until next time, stay tuned and stay strong, wrestling fans 👋.

