Tony Khan Pokes Fun at Vince McMahon's Retirement on Twitter

AEW owner Tony Khan wasted no time in taking a shot at the competition in the wake of the shocking announcement that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE. Khan took to Twitter shortly after McMahon's announcement to thank fans for helping him become the longest-tenured CEO in wrestling.

Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I'm grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV! See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

Vince McMahon announced his retirement today after weeks of controversy and scandal in the wake of a WWE board investigation. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will take over as co-CEOs, while Stephanie will take over as Chairman. Shortly after the announcement shook the wrestling world, new reports appeared claiming Brock Lesnar walked out of Smackdown in solidarity with McMahon.

Folks, The Chadster is absolutely stunned by all of this. The absence of Vince McMahon is a hole in The Chadster's heart that all the White Claw seltzer in the world could never hope to fill. On top of that, Brock Lesnar betraying The Chadster's beloved WWE is just another blow that's so unfair. The Chadster may well be sexually impotent for the rest of his life thanks to all of this.

But for Tony Khan to mock Vince McMahon and The Chadster in this hour of darkness just goes to show that there is nothing Tony Khan will stop at in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster keeps hoping that this is all a dream and he'll wake up in 2018, learning that AEW never existed, The Chadster's beloved NXT is still ruling the ratings on Wednesday nights, and The Chadster's wife never had to start texting that guy Gary all the time because The Chadster remained fully capable of performing during sexual intercourse. Sadly, The Chadster fears this is all too real, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.