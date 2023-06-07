Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, cm punk, tony khan, wrestling

Tony Khan Reveals First AEW Collision Main Event Featuring CM Punk

Tony Khan announces AEW Collision's main event, CM Punk and FTR vs Samoa Joe, Jay White, & Juice Robinson! Oh, the audacity! 😱🤼‍♂️

🚨 Tony Khan Just Can't Stop Announcing Stuff About AEW Collision: The Chadster Wants Answers! 🚨

Hey folks, it's The Chadster here once again, and let The Chadster tell you: things just keep on getting worse for WWE fans like The Chadster. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made another big announcement, continuing a streak of endless announcements in a row, which totally cheeses The Chadster off, about AEW's new show. First, it was the debut of AEW Collision, then the location of the debut of AEW Collision, and, last week, that CM Punk would be featured on AEW Collision. This week, Khan promised to reveal the main event. True to his word, Khan appeared on Dynamite and announced the main event: Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe vs. FTR and CM Punk. 😲

Bleeding Cool's Ray Flook, who The Chadster is calling out right now as clearly biased toward AEW, talked about Tony Khan's announcement last week in a post titled "Tony Khan Confirms CM Punk for AEW Collision Premiere, Shocking No One". No disrespect to The Chadster's boss, but it's obvious that Ray is probably on Tony Khan's payroll. In a much less biased post a few weeks ago, The Chadster talked about how he loved that CM Punk tried to destroy AEW and how his friend, FTR Bald, joined him with his whiny podcast 🎤. But now both FTR and Punk have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by rejoining AEW and now headlining the first episode of a new show. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩 So if you have to read one more post about CM Punk, you should read The Chadster's, obviously because of the lack of bias.

But The Chadster wasn't surprised by Tony Khan's disrespectful announcement. In fact, The Chadster knew something terrible was about to happen tonight. The Chadster saw a sign while getting his weekly haircut at the barber today 💇‍♂️. You see, The Chadster glanced in the mirror and saw what appeared to be Tony Khan behind The Chadster with a pair of scissors ✂️. The Chadster spun around but it wasn't Khan, just The Chadster's regular barber, who looks suspiciously like Tony Khan in a mustache 🧔. But that wasn't the last of him!😱

As The Chadster sat in the chair, getting a shave and a hot towel treatment, The Chadster started to feel a strong sense of unease. It was like The Chadster was being watched. And then there he was: Tony Khan, appearing in different areas of the barber shop throughout The Chadster's time there, always lurking in the shadows and making The Chadster feel like he couldn't even enjoy a simple haircut. Why is Tony Khan so dang obsessed with The Chadster?! The Chadster walked out of the barber shop with his head held high but kept thinking: Tony Khan, stay out of The Chadster's barber shop! 😠

So what will Tony Khan announce next week? Will he reveal the kind of ringposts AEW Collision will have? The color of the ropes? The Chadster is getting nervous with all these announcements and just wants some peace! So stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's truly unbiased coverage of AEW Dynamite, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so! 🙋‍♂️💔

