AEW Collision: Thank You, CM Punk, For Trying to Kill AEW… Again!

The Chadster can hardly believe it. According to various dirt sheet reports and rumblings in the wrestling world, CM Punk, wrestling's prodigal son, may have just made a spectacular return to hero status in The Chadster's book! 💪😳

Why, you ask? Well, let's take a little stroll back through history. Not too long ago, following AEW's All Out pay-per-view, Punk stirred up quite the controversy with a live press conference, where he criticized AEW, its talents, and its leadership, with a dejected and impotent Tony Khan sitting right beside him, leading to the explosive "Brawl Out" incident backstage. The Chadster can't thank Punk enough for helping to highlight just how chaotic and unprofessional AEW is, and The Chadster wrote a blog post at the time, thanking him for doing such a great service to the wrestling business. 🙏

With AEW planning to launch their brand new show, AEW Collision, dirt sheets are buzzing with rumors that Punk might have struck again! This time, quite cunningly, Punk's alleged backstage shenanigans forced AEW's TV partner, Warner Bros Discovery, to clarify that he's not affiliated with Collision, causing the show's big debut to potentially have to abandon its plans for the massive United Center in Chicago in favor of the less impressive Daily's Place. Quite the letdown for AEW fans! 😱 But their loss is The Chadster's gain!

No stranger to speaking his mind, Punk's recent social media warfare with AEW talent like Chris Jericho and wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez only serves to paint an image of a promotion unable to contain the chaos. And who better to bring all this to light than the one and only CM Punk? It's as if Tony Khan has no idea how to handle his multi-million-dollar promotion! So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😢

According to rumors, AEW had reportedly agreed to rehire Ace Steel after he supposedly bit Kenny Omega during Brawl Out. Yet, according to these reports, Punk wants Steel to work in person, while Tony Khan prefers him to work from home, just to make sure nobody gets bitten again. This disagreement may have contributed to the massive backstage fuss and Punk's beef with AEW. 😬

Given the state of things, The Chadster is giving serious consideration to making CM Punk an honorary member of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, along with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. It's hard-working, unbiased journalists like us who are fighting the good fight against AEW and their crowd-pleasing tactics, stylistic variety, and less micromanaged performances. The Chadster can't help but wonder if Tony Khan torments them in their dreams too. 😏

Speaking of nightmares, The Chadster recently had another one of those recurring bad dreams set in WWE Headquarters. In the dream, The Chadster was on a mission to inform Vince McMahon personally about Punk's heroic actions, knowing he would appreciate the good news. But before reaching Vince's office, guess who should appear? None other than Tony Khan! 😱

Desperate to deliver the message, The Chadster found himself running from Khan through the halls of WWE Headquarters, as increasingly terrifying things happened to The Chadster. In one instance, The Chadster bumped into The Undertaker, who warned, "You can't escape Tony Khan, Chadster. You're in his yard now." 😨 Fleeing at breakneck speed, The Chadster dodged an RKO outta nowhere from Randy Orton and had a brief, awkward encounter with The Miz, who mistook The Chadster for his stunt double. 😅 The Chadster couldn't believe dream WWE Superstars would literally stab Dream Vince McMahon right in the back by doing this. The dream only reinforced The Chadster's belief that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and the unrelenting pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism.

In conclusion, what a dang fine day to be a WWE fan! As long as Punk keeps doing what he's doing, The Chadster has hope that AEW's disrespect for what WWE has accomplished will be put in its place! Once again, CM Punk, say it with The Chadster, folks: thank you for your service! 🤝

