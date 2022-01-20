Tragedy Strikes as AEW Dynamite Beats WWE Raw in the Ratings

The Chadster is a good person. He works hard in his job as an unbiased wrestling journalist. He's nice to people all around him as long as they are supporters of WWE. He loves his wife, Keighleyanne, even if he is unable to physically express that love thanks to AEW making The Chadster sexually impotent. SO WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO THE CHADSTER, GOD?! WHY?!

It's almost too terrible for The Chadster to say, but WWE Raw lost in the ratings to AEW Dynamite this week. AEW Dynamite scored a .44 in the 18-49 demo, according to ShowBuzz Daily, coming in at number one for the night on Cable. WWE Raw, on the other hand, averaged .43 on Monday, meaning AEW did better in the key demo. OH, WOE IS THE CHADSTER! WHY ARE THE NIELSEN RATINGS BULLYING THE CHADSTER?! BE A STAR, NIELSEN!

In overall viewership, WWE Raw still came out on top this week, with an average of 1.613 million viewers. AEW Dynamite drew just 1.032 million, but networks and advertisers are clearly biased against WWE so they measure success by the 18-49 demo. WWE Raw ranked 6th place for the night on Monday, behind the NFL. THANKS A LOT, NFL! STOP COLLUDING WITH TONY KHAN JUST BECAUSE HE OWNS THE JAGUARS! THEY'RE BARELY EVEN A REAL FOOTBALL TEAM!

AEW Dynamite had an unfair advantage this week because they had the return of Jon Moxley from rehab, AEW Champion Hangman Page appearing, Cody Rhodes' returning to Dynamite amidst rumors he is now a free agent, and Sting wrestling on TBS for the first time in decades. On WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar couldn't be bothered to show up and WWE is basically just treading water with storylines until WrestleMania season starts with the Royal Rumble. Auughh man! So unfair! WHY WOULD YOU ATTACK WWE WHEN THEY AREN'T READY, AEW! YOU COWARDS!