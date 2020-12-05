Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover

WWE executive, NXT showrunner, and Jared Kushner to Vince McMahon's Donald Trump, Triple H, took aim at rival pro wrestling organization Impact in a recent interview after Impact became publicly involved in a wrestling super-mega-crossover event with NXT's biggest rival, AEW Dynamite. Triple H was speaking with paid shill Ryan Satin, who shamelessly begged clickbait wrestling websites to make clickbait from his interview after it dropped earlier today.

"When you're looking at talent – there's always talent that are out there – and you have to look past where they are, what they're doing, how they've gotten to where they are, what sort of exposure or kind of information they've been given," Triple H responded, innocently at first, when Satin asked him to talk about the signing of Dez and Wentz of The Rascalz, formerly of Impact Wrestling. "Did they just figure it out on their own? Or is someone helping guide them? All those things."

But then Haitch, like a jilted lover, laid into Impact with the most passive-aggressive of comments. "So, you look at all these talents. These are two kids are, I think, I'm very impressed with the things that they've done, but I don't know that they really had a lot of helping hand to help have them get to where they are," he said. "They just sort of figured it out on their own. They've figured out personality and charisma. They've figured out the in-ring style they have and made it their own. I'm a big fan of that."

Of course, The Rascalz were heavily featured on Impact Wrestling for a long time, both in the ring and in backstage segments, where they had their own series of skits set in "The Treehouse" where they were implied to be getting stoned, filmed in the style of similar smokeout sessions in That 70s Show. It's not exactly like they were wrestling in backyards. They're television stars. So it's difficult to view Triple H's comments as anything other than a dig at Impact, who he now has beef with because they're working with AEW, which beats NXT in the ratings every week, making Triple H look like a failure to his father-in-law.

Further showing Triple H to be butthurt about AEW and Impact Wrestling getting together, Haitch also made comments on the recent NXT Takeover WarGames media call claiming that WWE is always open to doing crossovers themselves, so long as it's in WWE's interest. Of course, WWE's interest as a massive, bloated megacorporation is to crush and then swallow all of its competition, so if it's in their interest, what does that mean for their partners?