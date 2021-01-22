True Bromance: Thatcher and Ciampa Team Up for Dusty Rhodes Classic

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a dark alley in Washington where I have just cornered the fillibuster and intend to beat it to death with a baseball bat! But speaking of brutal beatings, in a move that shows true love — the kind of love where you beat the shit out of your opponent in the ring — still lives, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will form a tag team and enter the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament just one day after the pair fought in a Fight Pit match on last night's episode of NXT, a match that Thatcher won. It looks like mutual respect was earned during the fight.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will put aside their differences to team up and enter the Dusty Rhodes Classic on 205 Live
"But Your Excellency," you are probably wondering, "weren't the brackets already settled for the Dusty Rhodes Classic?" That is true, comrades, and you are very astute for noticing. But also on NXT last night, Ashante "Thee" Adonis was injured in his match with Karrion Kross, leaving he and his team unable to compete in the tournament. And so, Thatcher and Ciampa will replace them on 205 Live this Friday. That imperialist dog William Regal made it official on Thursday afternoon with a Tweet. Haw haw haw haw!

In addition to Thatcher and Ciampa joining the Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, comrades, we will also get a Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic match on 205 Live. In fact, we will see the debut of Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade, the wrestlers formerly known as Priscilla Kelly and Elayna Black, as they take on Candice LeRea and Indi Hartwell on Friday's episode of 205 Live. 205 Live airs on the WWE Network on Friday Nights after Smackdown goes off the air.

