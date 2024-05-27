Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, night country, true detective

True Detective: Night Country: Kali Reis Talks Navarro's Fate Debate

True Detective: Night Country star Kali Reis addresses the ongoing debate over Navarro's fate and who Navarro would "return" for.

Since the big news hit back in February that True Detective: Night Country Showrunner Issa López would be back to helm a fifth season of the popular anthology series as part of an overall deal, there are two things that we can definitively say about the new season. First, Jodie Foster and Kali Reis won't be returning – and second, that Season 2 "might – or not – be connected to Ennis" (according to López). Now – courtesy of the fine folks over at Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast (which you can check out below) – we're getting a chance to hear from Reis regarding her thoughts on Navarro's fate (don't expect a direct answer on that one) and who the one person would be that Navarro would come back for – whatever her fate.

What I will leave everybody with is this: if you want to think that Navarro followed her sister, she walked on the ice and finally just gave in, and was at peace, and just went with the things that she was running from, okay. If you think that she's finally at peace, and she gave in, and she can live here among us, and she understands how to balance it better and is at peace, okay. Whatever way you choose to go, I will say that the first and probably only person she would come to see, whether she's here or not, would be Danvers [Foster]. So, it's your choice, whichever you decide to choose.

But I have my own theory; I haven't told anybody. Sealed, Fort Knox, I ain't saying a word. [laughs] But either way, what's really cool about what Issa did is that she suggests — and you get to choose through the whole thing, from point A to Z, if you decide to be very practical, it leads to practical answers. And it's the same thing on the spiritual side, if you want to be tuned to the spiritual, that's the way she went, there's answers from A to Z there, too. So, it's up to you, which is cool, because it's open-ended, and it's up to the audience, you feel involved, and you guys get to keep talking about it forever. [laughs]"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"From conception to release, 'Night Country' has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," López shared. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of 'True Detective' with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again." Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, added, "Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit. She helmed 'True Detective: Night Country' from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali's impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

Joining Foster and Reis were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

HBO's True Detective: Night Country – An Overview

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Orsi when news of the series order was first announced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!