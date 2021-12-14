True Story: Ed Helms & Randall Park Bring the Extraordinary to Life

Everyday stories get the Hollywood treatment in a trailer for a new series from Peacock, True Story, with some help from hosts Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat) and Ed Helms (The Office). Based on the critically acclaimed Australian megahit True Story with Hamish & Andy, True Story is a six-episode hybrid alternative-scripted series in which everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time.

As the stories unfold, events are humorously brought to life by a star-studded cast of comedians and actors in heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions. In a first-of-its-kind format, True Story will give real people their very own biopic. Each episode will feature two real-life, unbelievable stories from a diverse group of storytellers of all ages and backgrounds. These tales will span wildly different subjects and storytelling genres: from romantic comedies to coming-of-age transformations to thrilling, period-based heists. When we think of a series like True Story, the concept that our lives aren't that interesting can be a lingering thought, but in reality, everyone has a story to tell. The trailer is full of shocking moments, glimpses at the reenactments, celebrity cameos, and some fantastic reactions from Helms and Park. The hosts seem to be a great pair to listen to these stories, making everything seem like a sit-down with friends with a splash of cinematic moments.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: True Story with Ed and Randall | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCmgMtdBfNg)

True Story is executive produced by Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Randall Park, and Tracey Baird, who will also serve as showrunner. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Pacific Electric Picture Co., and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching this True Story on Peacock when it exclusively streams on the platform starting January 20th, 2022.