Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: NPR, opinion, pbs, trump

Trump Orders PBS, NPR Funds Cut as War Against Being Smart Rolls On

Donald Trump signed an EO ordering the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cut funding to PBS and NPR. Wow. Who did Elmo ****-off?

In "The Dictator's Cookbook," one of the key ingredients when it comes to making "fascist soufflé" is to control the media so you can keep the masses as dumb and angry as possible. That seems to be the project that POtuS Donald Trump and his lackeys are undertaking in 2025… hmmm. "Project"? "2025"? Where have we heard that before? Anyway… heading into Friday, Trump signed an executive order that directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to kill federal funding to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). We're talking about now and in the future, and the EO even directs the CPB to "minimize or eliminate" indirect funding to NPR and PBS. Seems like someone didn't get to tickle Elmo and took it very, very personally…

Of course, there are some major issues with the EO right out of the gate. The biggest being that the CPB is a private entity that had legal buffers put in place back in 1967 when it was established by Congress to protect it from the government trying to control its message for political purposes (like we're seeing now). Specifically, the law designated the CPB as a private body "to afford maximum protection from extraneous interference and control" (like we're seeing from Trump) by forbidding the government from exerting "any direction, supervision, or control over educational television or radio broadcasting" (like Trump's trying to do).

Based on recent stats, the CPB extends approximately $535M in taxpayer funds to radio and television stations across country, as well as for various programming efforts. Those funds play a significant role in guaranteeing that local TV and radio stations have access to updated news, weather/emergency alerts, and more – and a lot of those stations are located in Republican-loving rural areas. That's a point that Congress may have to consider before it potentially makes the move to stop funding the CPB.

Trump's executive order comes less than 24 hours after Stephen Miller, homeland security adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy, had this chilling, disturbing thing to say about how the government plans on turning your kids into pleasant little "patriot drones" whose brains are filled with a whitewashed view of American history. "For any nation to be successful, it cannot teach its children to hate themselves and their country," Miller ranted. "Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots. Children will be taught civic values for schools that want federal taxpayer funding."

At this point, we're expecting Trump and his lackeys to get hit with a lawsuit from the North Korean government for trademark and copyright infringement…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!