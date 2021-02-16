Truth Seekers: Amazon Prime Cancels Nick Frost, Simon Pegg Series

Truth Seekers, the oddball supernatural investigations comedy-thriller on Amazon Prime will not be returning for a second series. Amazon Studios announced the series cancellation on Monday. The series reunited Nick Frost and Simon Pegg for the first time since their movie Hot Fuzz. It followed a group of amateur paranormal investigators chasing hauntings and supernatural phenomenon across Britain and stumbling upon a conspiracy by an inter-dimensional cult.

Nat Saunders (Sick Note), and James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) co-wrote the 8-part series, which followed a team of part-time paranormal investigators who work to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK. It was produced by Frost and Pegg's production company Stolen Picture. Truth Seekers featured Nick Frost as Gus, Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Gus' grouchy father-in-law Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. Pegg, Frost, Saunders, and Serafinowicz co-wrote and executive produced the series with Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also served as director.

Frost broke the news on an Instagram video posted earlier on Monday. "Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me," he said in a video message to his 447,000 followers. "We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so for it to not come back is really sad for us. It's a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn't, are you happy now? Happy now?"

That video has since been taken down.

Amazon Studios has not offered any reasons for canceling Truth Seekers. A show's cancellation can be due to any number of factors: not enough people watched it to justify continuing to pay for more series, or contractual negotiations between the studio and the production company have broken down, or salaries and budgets couldn't be agreed upon, or a senior studio executive simply did not like or support the show. Until an official statement is made, we may never know why the series, which got good reviews and a growing cult following, was canceled.

Truth Seekers' one and only season is streaming on Amazon Prime.