Tucker and Dale Director: WBD Head Killed TV Sequel, Still Has Hope

Eli Craig (Clown in a Cornfield) discussed the future of Tucker and Dale vs. Evil and how Warner Bros. Discovery killed the sequel series.

For anyone hoping for a sequel to the beloved Tucker and Dale vs Evil happening any time soon, you probably shouldn't be holding your breath. At least writer and director Eli Craig is still holding out hope that he and stars Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk can make a sequel a reality. While promoting his horror film Clown in a Cornfield, Craig spoke to Bleeding Cool about how close they came to getting a sequel developed from a follow-up film to a proposed TV series, but how a certain Warner Bros executive axed the TV series.

Writer-Director Eli Craig on Fate of 'Tucker and Dale vs Evil' Sequel Film/TV Series

Bleeding Cool: Is the 'Tucker and Dale' sequel officially dead, or is it something that may be down the line you might revisit in the future?

Well, I like to say 'Tucker and Dale, the Sequel' has been killed more times than college kids were killed in [the original] 'Tucker and Dale.' We've had so many almosts, and I never want to announce anything until it is a go, so I keep the fans from the agony that I've been through trying to make that sequel. Unfortunately, we almost went when Warner Bros. came in and killed off, like we almost had a TV show. We had all these different things. We almost had a feature once. We almost got a TV Show. At one point, we had a TV show that was killed off when David Zaslov terminated all scripted content at TBS. I'm thinking now it may just be the first movie I make and the last movie I make, and we'll all be old guys with our walkers saying, "Action!" Tucker will run after Dale, and we'll all be old and grizzled, but somehow, someway, I always had that as a desire or a goal in my life to see a sequel to that movie, just like everybody else.

Tucker and Dale followed the two title characters as they're mistaken for serial killers by a group of college students. After one of their own (Katrina Bowden) gets rescued by them, her friends believe she's been kidnapped and try to mount a rescue with some slackstick and gruesome results. Craig was part of another beloved IP in Zombieland, which wasn't the 2009 original, nor the 2019 sequel, but the failed 2013 TV series for Prime Video that didn't involve any of the original cast. The 2019 sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, naturally, ignored any of the events of the TV series. RLJE and Shudder's Clown in a Cornfield, which stars Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso, is currently in theaters. You can check out our interview with him and Durand about the film.

