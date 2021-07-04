Twin Peaks, Freaks and Geeks & More: Britt's 5 Binge Emergency Shows

The lists continue of new shows, upcoming ones, and potential ones that occupy our minds, but somedays it's nice to go back to a classic for a good time. But what about those days when your craving a classic binge but you're just not sure what will satisfy it? The following list is made up of five shows, some older than others, that I find myself going back to again and again. From St. Elsewhere and Twin Peaks to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Wings, and Freaks and Geeks, here's why these five shows would be perfect for any and every "In Case of Binge Emergency" situation.

Take a look and try some of these out yourselves- no need to thank me:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Trailer for St. Elsewhere – Channel 4 – September 1987 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaMPjGGwA0c)

"St. Elsewhere": A classic and popular show involving the lives of doctors and staff at the St. Elsewhere hospital, full of a cast of stars before they were stars. You'll see a young Howie Mandel, David Morse, and Denzel Washington.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Twin Peaks Series Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rmC9M1yla0)

"Twin Peaks": One of the most absurd shows ever, but truly a fantastical journey for those who need some of that in their lives. A David Lynch fever dream, the mix of comedy to drama is perfect for binge-watching, with the most recent revival of a third season can be included in that.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wings- Joe, Brian, Antonio and Lowell Music Improv (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOfUAH4gwZc)

"Wings": You get an excellent cast, a unique setting, and great jokes. This show did a great job at utilizing some fantastic actors such as Tony Shalhoub and Steven Weber. It's a perfect show for the casual television viewer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mary Tyler Moore Theme Song (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNKOt2k7Pm4)

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show": Sometimes a show simply lifts spirits and gives laughs at the same time and Mary Tyler Moore did her job well on this one. A progressive show at the time, it displays great comedic timing and highlights sexism often missed in others TV sitcoms at the time.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Freaks and Geeks – Intro (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHTL4vTg2O0)

"Freaks and Geeks": A show that truly did an intro so well, by both informing the audience of the characters and setting style. You get a sense of the energy, type of stories to be told, and general direction within the first few minutes.

