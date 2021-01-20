UFC 257 Countdown & Awesome Poirier/McGregor Poster Released

As UFC 257 gets closer and closer this Saturday, the week of exhaustive promotion for the Dustin Poirier– Conor McGregor rematch is in full swing. The UFC has posted the full Countdown show for the card, focusing on the main event and the co-main event between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, the latter of which is making his debut for the promotion at the event. Airing in theaters and drive-ins and more, this is for sure going to be an early contender for the highest box office of the year for the UFC, for where Conor goes, like it or not, money follows. You can see the UFC 257 Countdown show down below.

UFC 257 Is Going To Be Huge

Conor last competed last January, defeating Donald Cerrone in seconds. He has since retired and tried to book a second boxing match while waiting for the UFC to keep him busy. Dustin Poirier is on a 5-1 streak in his last six fights, beating Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker to name a few. When they first fought in 2014, McGregor beat Poirier in 1:46 at featherweight. This fight will be at 155. Current 155 champ Khabib Nurmagomedov possibly waits in the wings for whoever impresses him most from the main event and co-main event. Check out the awesome poster by DOSBRAK for UFC 257 down below.

Here is the card for January 23rd at UFC 257:

Main Card:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Undercard:

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Shane Burgos

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez

The card airs this Saturday on ESPN+.