UFC Releases Trailer for McGregor vs Poirier 2 on January 23rd

Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in a year against Dustin Poirier on January 23rd at UFC 257. Conor last competed in January, defeating Donald Cerrone in seconds. He has since retired and tried to book a second boxing match while waiting for the UFC to keep him busy. Poirier is on a 5-1 streak in his last six fights, beating Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker to name a few. When they first fought in 2014, McGregor beat Poirier in 1:46 at featherweight. This fight will be at 155. The UFC released a trailer for the fight, which can be found below.

UFC 257 Should Be A Banger

"In 2014, rising stars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met in Las Vegas, both hoping to pave their way to a world championship. Since then, McGregor has won titles in two weight classes, while Poirier secured an interim lightweight crown, both becoming UFC superstars in the process. The two will meet again on Saturday, January 23, at UFC 257."

Other bouts already listed for the big McGregor return card include:

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio

Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

There is no official bout order yet. We do know that McGregor and Poirier will do battle at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021. the full fight card, including prelims and main card, will air on ESPN+ PPV. Can't wait to see what kind of numbers this does, and what it will mean for the lightweight division moving forward.