UFC News & Notes: Ultimate Fighter Returns, Adesanya/Blachowicz & More

Welcome to UFC News & Notes, a weekly look at what is going on in and around the world of the biggest MMA promotion in the world. This week: A superfight at 205, the return of a beloved (?) reality show, Anderson Silva leaving/retiring, Jon Jones chasing a bugler with a shotgun, and more. Let's start with UFC Vegas 12 and the fall of the once-mighty middleweight champ.

Right before the bell to end Round 3, @UriahHallMMA dropped Anderson Silva 😱 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/DiGtowbHCJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

Is The Spider Really Done, Or Just Leaving The UFC?

Anderson Silva lost Halloween night at UFC Vegas 12 to Uriah Hall via fourth round TKO. It was his seventh loss in his last nine fights, going back to that fateful night against Chris Weidman at UFC 162 in 2013. Let that sink in: Anderson Silva, one of the most dominant men in combat sports up until that night, has only won a single fight since 2013. Afterward, UFC Prez Dana White said he will "never let Silva fight in the promotion again". Silva released a statement as well:

"Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading!

I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together! _

I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!"

Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that ​​I leave all my love, all my respect for you!"!

"Force and time always and God bless you all!" Thank you all, bless you, and bless you ."

Will he fight again? I hope not. At 45, he accomplished everything he needed to inside that cage. He looked slow and lethargic Saturday night, and with nothing left to prove, he should stay done. Even with the PED stain on his career, few can say they captivated the fighting community like the Spider.

Jon Jones Chases Burglar With Shotgun

A burglar got more than he bargained for when trying to steal from Jon Jones the other night. Jones, brandishing a shotgun, took off after the would-be robber. He had this to say afterward: "Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you're fast enough to outrun them. He's lucky I'm smart enough not to shoot a man while he's retreating. People, I know times are getting hard but your life isn't worth a few material possessions."

UFC Brings Back The Ultimate Fighter In March

"Do you want to be a f%$#ing fighter???" Dana White's iconic words to the contestants on The Ultimate Fighter still to this day make you cringe and the hair stands up on your arms at the same time. Good news! We get to hear them again. A new season of the UFC show will debut in March on ESPN+. The season will showcase middleweights and bantamweight divisions, with coaches to be announced later. On top of that, all 28 previous seasons of the show will come to ESPN+ as well, no date announced yet. Think you have what it takes? DO YOU WANT TO BE A F$#@ING FIGHTER???? You can apply here until November 13th.

Israel Adesanya Will Fight Next For The Light Heavyweight Title, Jon Jones After?

Dana White confirmed Saturday night that middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will move up to 205 to challenge new champion Jan Blachowicz in his next fight. This is after a few weeks of the UFC phenom calling out Jon Jones and the champ. White said that initially, the plan was to have the rematch with Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title after his victory at UFC 254 two weeks ago, but Whittaker turned it down. "Listen when the fight was over on Fight Island, the last fight, I was like I'm going to have to sit down with this kid and convince him on why he needs to fight [Robert] Whittaker," White explained during the post-fight press conference. "Whittaker comes out and says he doesn't want to fight him. Craziest sh*t I've ever seen. So there's no arguing with Israel now. I thought Whittaker deserved the shot and Whittaker doesn't want it so we'll let him do it." Adesanya will attempt to be the latest to hold belts in two different weight classes concurrently. And he can do it too, he has already opened as a heavy favorite in the fight with current champ Blachowicz.