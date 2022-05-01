Under the Banner of Heaven: Andrew Garfield Taking Break from Acting

To say Andrew Garfield has been busy would be an understatement. The star of the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name, opened up to Variety about contemplating his next move and taking some much-needed R&R. In the show, Garfield plays a Mormon detective investigating the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"I'm going to rest for a little bit," Garfield said. "I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season." Not that he's complaining about the recognition: "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while." The actor has been involved with a number of critically-acclaimed works in 2021 including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, his second Oscar-nominated performance in tick, tick…BOOM!, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. His nomination was for 2016's Hacksaw Ridge.

While Garfield is primarily known for his work in film, this isn't his first rodeo on television with his work on the UK series Sugar Rush as one of his earliest roles. "I remember getting that first TV gig and knowing that I was going to get paid for acting in a way that I could pay my rent and I could have the occasional one nice meal a month," he recalls. "I remember going out with my friends that night and just kind of celebrating. We went to a club called Turnmills. It got messy. I was so happy." For more on Under the Banner of Heaven, you can go to Variety. The series airs Thursdays on FX.