The Amazing Spider-Man Crosses the Multiverse with Iron Studios

Peter #3 is on the scene as Iron Studios reveals one of their newest Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home statues. Coming straight from The Amazing Spider-Man films, Andrew Garfield steps back into the role of Peter Parker once again as Iron Studios is uniting all the spiders once again in a highly detailed and beautiful diorama statue set. Standing at 9.4" tall, Peter #3 is wearing his live-action suit once again on the wreckage from the Statue of Liberty fight scene. The suit and Spider-Man are faithfully recreated, and he features hand-painted details to really capture all the little things.

It was incredible to see The Amazing Spider-Man return to the big screen once again. I have always loved his suit from the second installment of his franchise, and it's sculpted perfectly here. He is a necessary Spidey to celebrate the Legacy that Spider-Man: No Way Home has given fans. Whether you want just Peter #3 in your collection or want to unite all three spiders then Iron Studios has you covered. The Spider-Man Peter #3 1/10 scale statue is priced at $160, is set for an April – June 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"In a posthumous message, the villain Mysterio revealed to the world the identity of Peter Parker as Spider-Man and framed him for his murder. Suffering the consequences of this exposure, even though he was cleared of the charges by his attorney Matt Murdock, the young Parker seeks help from the sorcerer Dr. Strange that casts a spell to erase everyone's memory of his double identity. When Parker starts to ask for changes to the spell, to allow those he loves to keep their memories, something goes wrong, and this corrupted spell brings villains from alternate realities that knew about Spider-Man's identity, opening portals from a multiverse."

"Therefore, the young hero has to face the threats of the Green Goblin (Norman Osborn), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), and Sandman (Flint Marko), introduced in the trilogy of movies of the hero directed by Sam Raimi from 2002 to 2007, together with the reptilian Lizard (Dr. Curt Connors) and Electro (Max Dillon) that originated in the movies from 2012 and 2014, directed by Marc Webb, withdrawn from their universes right before their deaths. To help Peter, his best friend Ned Leeds discovers that he can open portals using the mystic Sling Rings from Dr. Strange, and while trying to locate him, Ned brings alternate versions of Parker from the villains' universes, nicknamed Peter-Two (Played by Tobey Maguire) and Peter-Three (played by Andrew Garfield), they join Peter-One (played by Tom Holland) to heal the villains' insanities and send them back to their respective universes."