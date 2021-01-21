Updated Card for Next Week's Episode of WWE NXT

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, and here to perform a very important task: to tell you about what's happening on WWE NXT next week in hopes that you will decided to tune in and help the show defeat AEW Dynamite in the ratings. If that doesn't happen, it makes The Chadster very sad. And you wouldn't like The Chadster when he's sad. Well, you probably wouldn't like him either way. To be perfectly honest, The Chadster doesn't have a ton of friends.

But back to NXT, following this week's episode, we now know about four matches booked for next week's show. First of all, in a heartwarming story of two guys who beat each other so bad they ended up in the hospital becoming friends, Finn Balor will team with Kyle O'Reilly to take on Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. We also know about two matches in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic set to take place next week: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff and KUSHIDA, and Killian Dane and Drake Maverick vs. MSK. We also know we'll be getting an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between Santos Escobar and Curt Stallion. There was not another match for the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic announced on NXT last night, but we it's safe to assume another of the remaining first round matches will take place next week.

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8PM, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Surprisingly, NXT has been the underdog in the war. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network. Bleeding Cool's expert pro wrestling "journalism" team provides weekly recaps and analysis of NXT's weekly TV show as well as live coverage of Takeover events and nonstop obsession over the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars.