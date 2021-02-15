Vengeance Day Highlights: Watch Undisputed Era Implode and More

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live on this, El Presidente's Day. I am honored that your country is holding an entire day in my honor, comrades. Sure, back when I was running the socialist dictatorship, every day was El Presidente's Day, and if anyone disagreed, I would have them executed. Haw haw haw haw! But it is nice to get the sentiment just because you care, you know? But enough of that mushy stuff, comrades. Let us talk about NXT Takeover Vengeance Day.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day emanated from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center on Sunday, December 14th. Five matches were on the card. Finn Balor defends the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Johnny Gargano defends the North American Championship against KUSHIDA. And in the finals of the men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, MSK takes on Grizzled Young Veterans, while in the women's final, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon face Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Vengeance Day was pretty much what one would expect from a Takeover, comrades. Five epic matches where the competitors gave it their all. But it was the ending of the show that set the wrestling world on fire, showing what seemed to be the breakup of the Undisputed Era, as Adam Cole superkicked Kyle O'Reilly after taking out O'Reilly's best frenemy, NXT Champion Finn Balor. At least one of his coaches at NXT approved.

Nothing wrong with a little 💔💔#NXTTakeOver was incredible!!!! https://t.co/ghYOKWNsP1 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 15, 2021

Video Highlights from NXT Takeover Vengeance Day

WWE has released highlights from Vengeance Day on YouTube, comrades, along with lots of online-exclusive backstage interviews. Check out all of those video highlights below, comrades.

This week's episode of NXT should be very interesting after those Vengeance Day results, comrades.