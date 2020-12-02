Vikings Finale: Valhalla Awaits December 30- If You Have Amazon Prime

Some good news and bad news for fans of History and Michael Hirst's historical drama Vikings. On the plus side, Hirst's family saga focusing on the lives and epic adventures of the Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages will be back on December 30 in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria, and Ireland. Even better, viewers have an official trailer that previews what they can expect from the series' final ten episodes. So far, so good- right? Here's the not-so-fine print: you're only going to be able to watch it on December 30 if you're a subscriber to Amazon Prime. The move comes as History looks to shift its focus to limited series, and doesn't appear to have any impact on Netflix's upcoming Vikings: Valhalla spinoff (currently in production in Ireland).

Now here's your look at what fate has in store as the Twilight of the Gods draws near:

The first part of the sixth and final season concluded with a battle between the Rus and Vikings where brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) now fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway. The battle ends in tragedy with Bjorn left for dead on the battlefield, betrayed by Ivar and with the future of their ancestral home, Kattegat, at stake. As we approach the end, the conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar's dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.

Created and written by executive producer Hirst, Vikings is also executive produced by Morgan O'Sullivan of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn. The Amazon Prime and History series is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada, with the series produced in association with Corus Entertainment.