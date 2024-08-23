Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, disney plus, Marvel Television, vision, WandaVision

Vision: James Spader Returning as Ultron for "WandaVision" Spinoff

James Spader will return as the voice of Ultron (from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron) for Marvel's Paul Bettany-starring Vision series.

After learning back in October 2022 that Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, would serve as the launching pad for a second spinoff series focusing on Bettany's Vision, things went quiet for a while. But this past May, the project came to life in a very big way, with confirmation that the series would hit screens in 2026, with Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) tapped to serve as showrunner. The series is expected to spotlight Vision's personal journey post-WandaVision as Bettany's character seeks to regain his memories after the events of the original series. Well, if that's the focus of the series, then it only makes sense that a "son" would have a chance to spend so quality time with his "dad," with THR confirming that James Spader (The Blacklist) will be reprising his role as the voice of robotic big bad Ultron (originated in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron).

During an interview with Esquire back in March 2021, Bettany made it clear that he was enjoying his time with Marvel Studios and the MCU and saw himself playing the Vision for some time to come. "I've heard it said, often by people who have not seen the films, that these Marvel superhero movies are always the same. And they're really not. They're self-consciously different. There's this idea from people who haven't seen them [and] who remember superhero movies from the '80s and whatever that the success has been in repeating a formula," Bettany said during the interview defending the diversity of themes and approaches in the MCU. "The success has been that they're made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden era of American television and is also about grief. I think that's fucking funny and weird and a great thing to be a part of," the actor added, explaining what sets WandaVision apart from other parts of the MCU.

